UPPSC PET 2023 Exam: School Holiday Declared in 35 Districts of UP on October 28 and 29 – Check Details Here

Schools in these 35 UP districts will remain shut on October 28-29 as a preventive measure with some of the institutions being allocated as designated exam centres for the UPPSC PET 2023.

Uttar Pradesh School News: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for schools across 35 districts in the state on October 28 and 29 owing to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPPSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 being conducted on these dates.

According to an official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the decision has been taken to ensure the exams are conducted without any disturbance and provide a warm welcoming atmosphere to the aspirants who are arriving in these areas to sit in the PET exam.

UPPSC PET 2023 Dates, Timing

UPPSC PET exam is a written test which serves a qualifying exam for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government

Over 20 lakh aspirants have applied for the various jobs under the aforementioned categories in the Uttar Pradesh Government and will sit for the UPPSC PET 2023.

The UPPSC PET 2023 is scheduled to be held in two sessions– the morning session will start at 10 AM and end at 12 PM while the evening session will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. Here are some guidelines issued by the UPPSC for the aspirants sitting in the exams: The applicants have been advised to arrive early at their designated exam centres along with their admit cards and valid ID proof. UPPSC PET 2023 Syllabus The question paper will be a total of 100 marks with objective-type questions, each correct answer carrying one mark and each wrong answer will result in a deduction of 0.25 mark in the candidate’s overall score. The UPPSC PET syllabus is comprised of general knowledge, numerical aptitude, and reasoning. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to take part in the Mains Test which and those qualifying the later will be eligible to fill various vacancies in the state such as P Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and other Group B and C positions.

