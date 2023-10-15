By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPPSC PET 2023 Exam: School Holiday Declared in 35 Districts of UP on October 28 and 29 – Check Details Here
Schools in these 35 UP districts will remain shut on October 28-29 as a preventive measure with some of the institutions being allocated as designated exam centres for the UPPSC PET 2023.
Uttar Pradesh School News: The Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for schools across 35 districts in the state on October 28 and 29 owing to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPPSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 being conducted on these dates.
Trending Now
Schools in these 35 UP districts will remain shut on October 28-29 as a preventive measure with some of the institutions being allocated as designated exam centres for the UPPSC PET 2023 which is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission.
You may like to read
According to an official notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the decision has been taken to ensure the exams are conducted without any disturbance and provide a warm welcoming atmosphere to the aspirants who are arriving in these areas to sit in the PET exam.
UPPSC PET 2023 Dates, Timing
UPPSC PET exam is a written test which serves a qualifying exam for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.