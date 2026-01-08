Home

Education

School holiday on January 9 due to cold wave in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and...; know state-wise details here

School holiday on January 9 due to cold wave in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and…; know state-wise details here

The decision of the school holidays in many states comes after the increasing cold conditions. Scroll down to see which states will observe a holiday on January 9.

school holidays (Image for representational purposes)

School Holiday: The schools in some states of northern and eastern India will remain closed on January 9 due to a cold wave. Many states have already announced the extension of winter holidays, keeping in mind the health and security of school students and staff members. Earlier, the Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, announced that all private, government, aided, and recognised schools will remain closed until January 13. Here, we take you through the details about which states’ schools will observe a holiday on January 9, i.e., Friday.

Also Read: Good news for students as THIS state announces school holidays until January 13 due to severe cold; check holiday schedule

Delhi and Punjab school holidays update

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had announced that all the schools in the union territory will remain closed until January 15, 2026, i.e., Thursday. In addition, the education minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, through his X account, shared that in alignment with the directives of the state’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, all schools (government, private, aided, and recognised) will remain closed until January 13 for the health and safety of school students and staff members.

Uttar Pradesh school holiday update

The schools in Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain closed between January 7 and January 9 for classes up to grade 8. However, the school staff members and facilities will have to perform their duties in the school. It’s advised to keep regular checks on the school and government orders for the details.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

School holiday on January 9

The schools will remain closed on January 9 due to the cold wave and winter weather conditions. The schools in Haryana, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura will also remain closed because of cold weather conditions and low temperatures.

States’ decision of school holidays

The decision of the school holidays in many states comes after the increasing cold conditions. The government authorities came to the decision after observing cold waves and decreasing temperature in the states.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.