School Holiday List 2023: Schools to Remain Shut on These Days. Check Month-wise Full List

Month-wise School Holiday List 2023

School Holidays 2023: As only a week is left for the New Year to arrive, several states across the country have announced holidays for their respective schools. While schools in Bihar will be shut for a total of 121 days, Uttar Pradesh has also announced 121 holidays for the schools in 2023. In the similar manner, West Bengal has also prepared a list of holidays for the schools. Full List Here:

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has released the schools holiday list for 2023. As per the UP Board holiday calendar 2023, the schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from May 21 to June 30 for summer holidays and the classes will be conducted for a total of 229 days.

Classes will be conducted for a total of 229 days

UP Schools summer break 2023 will be from May 21 to June 30

Board exams will be conducted over a period of 15 days

Schools will remain closed for a total of 121 days (including weekends, holidays, and summer break)

Bihar:

The Bihar board school holiday list has also been released and schools will remain closed for 121 days. Out of the total 121 holidays, 53 are Sundays.

The BSEB has already announced the Bihar board exam dates 2023 for Class 10th and 12th. The BSEB Board Exam Class 12 and Class 10 would begin from February 1, 2023 and February 14, 2023, respectively.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Board Of Education has also released the school holiday list for 2023 and announced 10 days in summer, 26 days in Puja. As per the board notification, a total of 65 holidays have been declared on the list. Holidays may vary according to geographical features of schools located in particular areas of different districts of the state.

School Holidays List in India 2023

Month Date Day Holiday Name January 2023 1 Jan Sunday New Year’s Day 14 Jan Saturday Makar Sankranti 14 Jan Saturday Lohri 15 Jan Sunday Pongal 22 Jan Sunday Lunar New Year 26 Jan Thursday Republic Day February 2023 26 Jan Thursday Vasant Panchami 5 Feb Sunday Hazarat Ali’s Birthday 14 Feb Tuesday Valentine’s Day 15 Feb Wednesday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 18 Feb Saturday Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri 19 Feb Sunday Shivaji Jayanti March 2023 7 Mar Tuesday Dolyatra 7 Mar Tuesday Holika Dahana 8 Mar Wednesday Holi 21 Mar Tuesday March Equinox 22 Mar Wednesday Chaitra Sukhladi 22 Mar Wednesday Ugadi 22 Mar Wednesday Gudi Padwa 30 Mar Thursday Rama Navami April 2022 4 Apr Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti 6 Apr Thursday First day of Passover 6 Apr Thursday Maundy Thursday 7 Apr Friday Good Friday 9 Apr Sunday Easter Day 14 Apr Friday Vaisakhi 14 Apr Friday Ambedkar Jayanti 15 Apr Saturday Mesadi / Vaisakhadi 21 Apr Friday Jamat Ul-Vida (Tentative Date) 22 Apr Saturday Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitar (Tentative Date) 22 Apr Saturday Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitar (Tentative Date) May 2023 1 May Monday International Worker’s Day 5 May Friday Buddha Purnima/Vesak 9 May Tuesday Birthday of Rabindranath 14 May Sunday Mother’s Day June 2023 18 Jun Sunday Father’s Day 20 Jun Tuesday Rath Yatra 21 Jun Wednesday June Solstice 29 Jun Thursday Bakrid/Eid ul-Adha (Tentative Date) July 2023 3 Jul Monday Guru Purnima 29 Jul Saturday Muharram/Ashura (Tentative Date) August 2023 6 Aug Sunday Friendship Day 15 Aug Tuesday Independence Day 16 Aug Wednesday Parsi New Year 20 Aug Sunday Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi 29 Aug Tuesday Onam 30 Aug Wednesday Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) September 2023 6 Sep Wednesday Janmashtami (Smarta) 7 Sep Thursday Janmashtami 23 Sep Saturday September Equinox 28 Sep Thursday Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad (Tentative Date) October 2023 2 Oct Monday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 15 Oct Sunday First Day of Sharad Navratri 20 Oct Friday First Day of Durga Puja 21 Oct Saturday Maha Saptami 22 Oct Sunday Maha Ashtami 23 Oct Monday Maha Navami 24 Oct Tuesday Dussehra 28 Oct Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 31 Oct Tuesday Halloween November 2023 1 Nov Wednesday Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth) 12 Nov Sunday Naraka Chaturdasi 12 Nov Sunday Diwali/Deepavali 13 Nov Monday Govardhan Puja 15 Nov Wednesday Bhai Duj 19 Nov Sunday Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi) 24 Nov Friday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day 27 Nov Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 2023 8 Dec Friday First Day of Hanukkah 15 Dec Friday Last day of Hanukkah 22 Dec Friday December Solstice 24 Dec Sunday Christmas Eve 25 Dec Monday Christmas 31 Dec Sunday New Year’s Eve