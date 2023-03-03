School Holiday Declared in Puducherry, Karaikal Region on March 7 Due to Masi Magam festival

Home

Puducherry, Karaikal School Holiday 2023: In view of the 'Masi Magam Festival', the Puducherry government has declared school holidays in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on March 7, 2023.

Puducherry, Karaikal School Holiday 2023: In view of the ‘Masi Magam Festival’, the Puducherry government has declared school holidays in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on March 7, 2023. “It is informed that 07.03.2023 (Tuesday) is declared as holiday for all Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on account of Masi Magam Festival. However, the HSC Public Practical Examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, reads the Puducherry government’s official release.

Puducherry govt declared a holiday for schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on March 7, on the occasion of Masi Magam Festival. However, the HSC Public Practical Examinations will be conducted as per the schedule. pic.twitter.com/n2pX9ETXMg — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Students should keep a note that HSC public practical examinations will not be postponed. The examination will be conducted according to the schedule.

