School holiday today: These states have closed schools due to heavy rain; Check full list, details here

Delhi woke up to grey skies, waterlogged roads and uprooted trees as overnight rain continued through Thursday morning.

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School holiday today: These states have closed schools owing to rain; Check details here(Photo Credit: PTI)

Several parts of the country have been disrupted by heavy rainfall, with waterlogging reported at several places. Delhi woke up to grey skies, waterlogged roads and uprooted trees as overnight rain continued through Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a ‘red’ alert for the day. Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon conditions continued to impact parts of Maharashtra today. According to Western Railway’s latest monsoon update, Mumbai suburban services on the Churchgate-Dahanu Road section are running normally, while Harbour Line services between Mahim and Goregaon are also operating normally. Amid the heavy rainfall across the country, school authorities have announced the closure of schools.

Also Read: IMD Weather update: Delhi under Orange alert, Mumbai grapples with monsoon havoc; Isolated heavy rain likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

School holiday today: Which areas have closed schools owing to rain?

Authorities in several states have announced the temporary closure of educational institutions as persistent rainfall and adverse weather conditions continue to affect normal life.

In Uttarakhand, schools from Classes 1 to 12, including government, aided and private institutions, as well as Anganwadi centres, have been shut in Dehradun following an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain issued by the IMD. Similar precautionary closures have been enforced in Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Tehri, and Haridwar to ensure the safety of students.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad administration has directed all schools, from nursery to Class 12, to remain shut on July 9. The directive is applicable to government, government-aided, private, and recognised schools affiliated with all education boards.

Kerala has also announced holidays for schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram amid forecasts of intense rainfall and concerns of landslides. According to the Indiatoday report, Officials said weather conditions in nearby districts are being closely assessed, and additional closures may be announced if required. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. It also issued a yellow alert in six other districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod — for the day. An orange alert indicates very heavy rain of 115mm to 204mm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 64mm to 115mm.

Separately, the Palghar district administration in Maharashtra has suspended classes at all educational institutions within the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits and across Vasai Taluka. The closure extends to Anganwadi centres, schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and vocational training institutes. The administration said the situation is being monitored continuously after heavy rain caused disruptions in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Lonavala, earlier this week.

Also Read: Mumbai Monsoon: Schools, colleges shut; Mumbai University cancels July 2 exam in Palghar and Panvel, revised dates soon

In view of the heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad, the schools up to Class 12 in the city have been declared closed for Thursday. The District Magistrate (DM) issued the order keeping students’ safety in mind.

IMD weather

The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the day. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal, the IMD said. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 61 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.