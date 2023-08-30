Home

Education

Festive Holidays In Bihar Schools Reduced Between Sept To December; Check Details Here

Festive Holidays In Bihar Schools Reduced Between Sept To December; Check Details Here

Bihar Education Department reduces the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday issued a notification to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 due to heatwave.

Patna: The Bihar Education Department has issued a notification confirming that schools will be closed for a total of 11 days during the period from September to December this year, primarily to observe festivals. In recent days Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak has issued several new instructions regarding the improvement in the school education system in Bihar.

Trending Now

In the revised order issued by the Education Department, it has been said that it is necessary to have at least 200 working days in primary schools and 220 days in middle schools, but due to elections, examinations, festivals and natural calamities, studies in schools are affected.

You may like to read

Bihar Education Department reduces the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December. pic.twitter.com/Qe6BlAXqh8 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

List Of School Holidays in Bihar

Holiday on Chehallum– September 6

Anant Pooja/birthday of Mohammad Sahib holiday– September 28

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Holiday– October 2

Durga Puja Holiday– October 22nd to 24th

Diwali Holiday– November 12

Chitragupta Puja, Bhaiya Duj– November 15

Chhath Puja Holiday– November 19 to 20

Christmas Holiday– December 25

Meanwhile, all plus two schools will remain closed on this day to allow students and teachers to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Elementary schools in Araria, Bihar will be closed on August 31 for the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

The holiday was originally scheduled for August 30, but was changed to August 31 after a request from the teachers’ association. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on August 31 this year, and the schools will be closed to allow students and teachers to celebrate the occasion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES