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School holidays for Cyclone Murasu: Check November 3 classes closure update from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha

Check district-wise school holiday updates for November 3 across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu approaches the coast.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: November 2, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
School holidays for Cyclone Murasu: Check November 3 classes closure update from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha
The holiday will be applicable for all educational institutions. Representational image
Cyclone Murasu school holidays: As Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu approaches the eastern coast, heavy rainfall and violent winds of up to 120 kmph threaten normal life. With landfall expected between Nellore and Narsapur around midnight or early Tuesday morning, district administrations across multiple states are taking precautionary measures. Although no universal statewide orders have been issued, educational institutions in several vulnerable regions are preparing for localized shutdowns. Parents are advised to closely monitor local government advisories.

Cyclone Murasu school holidays: School holidays

Andhra Pradesh

  • Status: High possibility of district-level closures.
  • Details: Coastal districts—including Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, and West Godavari—are under red and orange alerts due to extremely heavy rainfall and severe wind warnings. District collectors will decide on local school holidays based on conditions.

Odisha

  • Status: Partial closures announced; southern districts on alert.
  • Details: Southern districts like Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam are bracing for heavy rains and squally winds. Malkangiri has already ordered closures for schools and colleges, while other districts may follow suit.

Tamil Nadu

  • Status: Monitoring situation; localized alerts active.
  • Details: Northern coastal districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu experienced heavy weather ahead of landfall. While Chennai declared a holiday on November 2, decision-making for November 3 rests on local district collector updates as the storm passes.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur on Monday night, and the landfall is expected to stretch from 11:30 of November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the IMD said. By 8:30 pm, Murasu was located 60 km east of Kavali, 80 km northeast of Nellore, 90 km southeast of Ongole, 110 km south of Bapatla, 160 km south to southwest of Machilipatnam, 180 km northeast of Tirupati and 210 km north to northeast of Numgambakkam in Chennai.

Under the influence of cyclone Murasu, the Met department forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across several places in Andhra Pradesh.

Read more: Weather tomorrow November 3 forecast: IMD issues heavy rain warning for Karnataka, Andhra and Tamil Nadu

“(The severe cyclonic storm Murasu) is likely to continue to move north to northwestwards slowly. Landfall time: 11:30 pm of November 2 to 4 am November 3,” the Met department said in an official release.

According to the Met Department’s observation at 8:30 pm, the weather system is likely to continue to move in the north to northwestwards direction slowly.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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