School holidays for Cyclone Murasu: Check November 3 classes closure update from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha

Check district-wise school holiday updates for November 3 across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu approaches the coast.

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The holiday will be applicable for all educational institutions. Representational image

Cyclone Murasu school holidays: School holidays

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur on Monday night, and the landfall is expected to stretch from 11:30 of November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the IMD said. By 8:30 pm, Murasu was located 60 km east of Kavali, 80 km northeast of Nellore, 90 km southeast of Ongole, 110 km south of Bapatla, 160 km south to southwest of Machilipatnam, 180 km northeast of Tirupati and 210 km north to northeast of Numgambakkam in Chennai.

Under the influence of cyclone Murasu, the Met department forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers across several places in Andhra Pradesh.

“(The severe cyclonic storm Murasu) is likely to continue to move north to northwestwards slowly. Landfall time: 11:30 pm of November 2 to 4 am November 3,” the Met department said in an official release.

According to the Met Department’s observation at 8:30 pm, the weather system is likely to continue to move in the north to northwestwards direction slowly.

(With inputs from agencies)