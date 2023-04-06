Home

School Holidays In April 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In April 2023: In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools.

School Holiday in April 2023: In several schools across the country, the new academic year began on April 1, 2023. Meanwhile, schools are expected to be closed for 14 to 15 days this month, including the upcoming weekend. These holidays include five Sundays as well as other significant festivals in April.

In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

School Holiday in April 2023: Check Full List Here

April 1: Saturday

April 2: Sunday

April 4: Mahavir Jayanti. It is the most auspicious festival celebrated by the Jain community in India and around the world. It marks the birth anniversary of the 24th and the last Tirthankara of Jainism.

April 7: Good Friday. Good Friday is one of the holiest times of the year for Christians. It is observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

April 8: Saturday

April 9: Sunday

April 14: Birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on April 14 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an Indian polymath, and civil rights activist. He is also the architect of the Indian Constitution.

April 15: Saturday

April 16: Sunday

April 21: Ramadan. It is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. To commemorate the sacred month, Muslims around the world observe sawm (fasting). The last day of this sacred month will be April 21, after which Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the moon.

April 22: Eid-al-Fitr. Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims after Ramadan – a month of fasting and prayers.

April 23: Sunday April 29: A month after Ram Navami, devotees celebrate Sita Navami, during which Goddess Sita is worshipped. It is also known as Janaki Jayanti and is celebrated with great pomp and circumstance by the Hindu community.

April 30: Sunday.

Parents and guardians should keep in mind that the school holiday list and the number of days will vary by state.

