School Holidays in August 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Complete List Inside

School Holidays in August 2023: Every school in India is either operated by the state education board or another board, such as the ICSE, CBSE, and others. While summer and winter breaks are eagerly anticipated by students, several other holidays occur throughout the year. The national holidays are observed in all Indian schools. In addition to it, other common holidays are too observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. In this article, we have compiled a list of upcoming school closures in August. Check the details below.

School Holidays in August 2023

August, 5th,2023: Saturday. Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday August, 6th, 2023: Sunday. Schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday August, 12th, 2023: Saturday (2nd Saturday). Schools are closed on Saturday August, 13th, 2023: Sunday. Schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday August, 15th, 2023: Independence Day. India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Independence Day is a National holiday. On this day, school teachers and students hoist the tricolor flag and celebrate the day with pride. August, 16th, 2023: Parsi New Year. It is that time of the year again when the Parsi community celebrates the onset of new beginnings. August, 19th, 2023: Saturday. Schools are closed on Saturday August, 20th, 2023: Sunday. Schools are closed on Sunday August, 26th, 2023: Saturday. Schools are closed on Saturday August, 27th, 2023: Sunday. Schools are closed on Sunday August, 29th,2023: Onam. Onam is the harvest festival celebrated vastly in Kerala. It marks the beginning of the first month of the Malayalam Calendar Chingam. August, 30th, 2023: Raksha Bandhan. The festival of Rakhi is around the corner, this day is dedicated to the pious bond between a brother and a sister. August, 31st, 2023: the Last day of the month

Some of the August holidays on the calendar are state-specific. For example, Some schools have recognised the Parsi New Year while others have not. No school observes a holiday on the last day of the month. For more details, check out this space.

