School Holidays In December 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and private primary schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels.

School Holidays In December 2023: December is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming December school holidays? With Christmas and New Year around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

Christmas is a wonderful time of year because it brings people from all over the world together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Every Christmas, families gather to celebrate and enjoy themselves. Christmas is a time to celebrate not only the birth of Jesus Christ but also to spread love and generosity among people of all faiths.

School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in December? Day and Date as per the academic calendar Name of the event Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas Sunday, December 31, 2023 New Year's Eve However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it's recommended that students and parents refer to the school's diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

