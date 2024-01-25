Home

Education

School Holidays In February 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In February 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In February 2024: February is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are ty

School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India.(Freepik.com)

School Holidays In February 2024: February is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming January school holidays? With New Year’s Day and Republic Day around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. February marks a fresh start for students, ushering in new opportunities and a renewed sense of purpose. Check the list of school holidays for February 2024.

Trending Now

School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government. You may like to read School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in February? Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja – February 14, 2024 Saraswati Puja, or Vasant Panchami as it’s also known, is a revered Hindu celebration. The festival pays homage to the goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the divine mother of knowledge, wisdom, and enlightenment. Annually, it’s set on the fifth day of Magha – a month in the Hindu calendar that roughly aligns with our late January or early February. The affair carries significant weight among scholars and creatives, with the day being deemed lucky for embarking on new projects and seeking rewards of success. The festival honours Saraswati, a goddess admired by intellectuals, artists, and students who are known as the patron goddess of learning. Shivaji Jayanti – February 19, 2024 This day is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti, a day to honor their iconic warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You can witness the zeal in Maharashtra schools, where they utilize this day to educate youngsters about the legendary leader’s profound significance, and how his deeds have formed the backbone of the Maratha Empire. However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.