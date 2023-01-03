School Holidays in January 2023: Schools to Remain Shut on These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays in January 2023: Schools to Remain Shut For 7 Days This Month For Various Occasions Including Makar Sankranti and Republic Day.

Winter vacations have been declared in many schools across the country due to cold wave and dense fog.

School Holidays in January 2023: Because of the cold wave and winter vacations, many schools have been closed across the country. However, for the month of January, there are many days holiday including 5 Sundays. During these holidays, the students can make a study plan along with traveling. Check the full list of holidays for the month of January 2023.

See When Schools Will Be Closed

January 1 – Sunday

January 8 – Sunday

January 14 – Makar Sankranti

January 15 – Sunday

January 22 – Sunday

January 26 – Republic Day

January 29 – Sunday

Many state boards have issued date sheet for the bord exams apart from CBSE and ICSE. In such a situation, January is going to be very important in terms of preparation for board exams for the students. If they want, they can prepare a subject-wise plan according to the holidays.

Winter Vacation in Several Schools

Winter vacations have been declared in many schools across the country due to cold waves and dense fog. As the cold continue to grip many states, especially in north part of the country, several North Indian sates have extended the winter vacation for schools. Apart from this, the timings of several schools have also been revised in many states. The states where schools have been closed include Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.