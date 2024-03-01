Home

School Holidays In March 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In March 2024: March is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution.

School Holidays In March 2024: March is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming school holidays for March? With Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti and Maha-Shivaratri around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. February marks a fresh start for students, ushering in new opportunities and a renewed sense of purpose. Check the list of school holidays for February 2024.

School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

HOLIDAYS IN MARCH 2024 Date & Day

Name Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti Friday, March 8, 2024 Maha-Shivaratri / Shivaratri Monday, March 25, 2024 Holi Thursday, March 28, 2024 Holy Thursday / Maundy Thursday Friday, March 29, 2023 Good Friday Sunday, March 31, 2023 Easter

Holi : Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a vibrant and joyous celebration that marks the arrival of spring in India. It is a time when people come together to bid farewell to winter and welcome the season of renewal and growth. Holi has its roots in Hindu mythology, with different regions of India celebrating it in various ways. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, a season of hope and new beginnings. Holi is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, love, and unity. As the colors spread joy and laughter, Holi brings people closer and fosters a sense of community.

: Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a vibrant and joyous celebration that marks the arrival of spring in India. It is a time when people come together to bid farewell to winter and welcome the season of renewal and growth. Holi has its roots in Hindu mythology, with different regions of India celebrating it in various ways. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, a season of hope and new beginnings. Holi is not just a festival; it is a celebration of life, love, and unity. As the colors spread joy and laughter, Holi brings people closer and fosters a sense of community. Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva. It falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna. This auspicious day holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who engage in various rituals and prayers to seek his blessings.

