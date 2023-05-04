School Holidays in May: From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, Check State-Wise Summer Vacation List

Home

School Summer Vacations: From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

School Closing News Latest Updates: In 2023, schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days. Summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by government-run and private schools.

School Holiday in May 2023: In the majority of states across the country, the month of May marks the start of summer vacation for students and teachers. With nearly a month off from school, the May holidays provide students with the most time to unwind, play, and develop new interests or skill sets while preparing for the upcoming academic year.

Kerala

Kerala’s public schools were officially closed as of April 2 for a 60-day summer break that would last until the end of May. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the summer vacation for grades 1 through 9. The new academic session for 2023-24 is set to begin on June 1.

West Bengal

West Bengal has closed schools, colleges, and universities from April 17 to April 22. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a notification in this regard. Meanwhile, the summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will begin from May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24 in the wake of sweltering heat across the state, a senior official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. An official notification in this regard is, however, yet to be issued.

Madhya Pradesh

Summer vacations have been declared in Madhya Pradesh schools. From May 1 to June 15, schools will be closed. Summer vacation for teachers will be from May 1 to June 9. The new academic session for the academic year 2023-24 began on April 17.

Andhra Pradesh

As per the News18 report, the summer vacation schedule for schools has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Government. Schools will be closed beginning May 1 and will reopen on June 12. S Suresh Kumar, the Commissioner of School Education, issued this directive. The academic year 2022-23 concludes on April 30. All schools in the state, including both public and private ones, will reopen on June 12.

Tamil Nadu

Schools that follow the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum have closed for the summer vacation, which begins on April 29. As per the yearly schedule announced by the School Education Department in Chennai on April 28, classes 1 to 5 will resume on June 5 and classes 6 to 12 will resume on June 1.

Maharashtra

In view of heatwave conditions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced early summer vacation for primary, middle, and higher secondary schools of the State Board from April 21, 2023. Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department. Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order added.

Odisha

Due to the rising temperature, the Odisha government has given district collectors permission to call for revisions in the timings of school. The intense heat has prompted the government to shut all schools and anganwadi centres on April 19 and 20, an order stated. Morning classes were being held in the schools from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Summer vacations in Odisha were supposed to begin on April 19, but this date was later changed. According to the Odisha Department of Education, the summer vacation will begin from May 5 to June 18.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s summer vacation will last from May 21 to June 10. The upcoming academic year 2023-24 is set to begin on June 12.

Uttar Pradesh

This year, Uttar Pradesh schools will have a 40-day summer break. According to the academic calendar, the summer vacation will last from May 21 to June 20. If the dates change, the education department will send out a separate notification.

