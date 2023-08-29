Home

School Holidays in September 2023: Schools To Remain Shut For 4 Days, Check Full List Here

As per the School Holiday calendar, schools will remain shut on September 5 for Teachers Day, classes will not be held on September 6 and 7 for Janmashtami celebrations in several states.

For how many days, schools will be closed in September 2023?

New Delhi: The month of September does not have many public or national holidays, however, many festivals are being observed as the festive season has started. Schools will declare holidays depending on the local festivals in the respective places. Students need to check the school holiday list to plan their academic activities accordingly.

As per the available school holiday list, one of the significant days in September is Teachers Day. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, who is known for his work and his drive for education.

Schools will remain shut on September 5 for Teachers Day. Classes will not be held on September 6 and 7 for Janmashtami celebrations in several states. Schools will also remain shut on September 19 for Ganesh Chaturthi. For Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad festival, schools in several states will remain closed on September 28.

Students and parents need to check the school calendar for holidays and in case there is any confusion with dates, they must contact their respective schools.

School Holidays in 2023

Schools across the country are expected to be closed for 74 days in 2023. However, the summer and winter vacations will be announced separately by government-run and private schools. In general, the school holiday list is likely to vary from state to state.

Delhi Schools To Remain Shut For G20 Summit

Because of the upcoming G20 Summit 2023, schools and government offices in the national capital will remain closed from September 8 to 10, 2023. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal this month approved the proposal of declaring a public holiday till September 10, 2023.

School Holidays For September 2023

Date and Day School Holidays September 5, 2023 Teachers Day September 6 or 7, 2023 Janmashtami September 19, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi September 28, 2023 Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad

