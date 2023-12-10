Home

Education

School Holidays In January 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In January 2024: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In January 2024: January is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typi

School Holidays In January 2024: January is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming January school holidays? With New Year’s Day and Republic Day around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state. January marks a fresh start for students, ushering in new opportunities and a renewed sense of purpose. Check the list of school holidays for January.

Trending Now

School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

You may like to read

School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in January?

Day and Date

Name Monday, January 1, 2024 New Year’s Day Sunday, January 14, 2024 Lohri Monday, January 15, 2024 Pongal Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Guru Govind Singh Jayanti Thursday, January 25, 2024 Hazarat Ali’s Birthday Friday, January 26, 2024 Republic Day

January 1, 2024 – New Year’s Day: New Year’s Day, celebrated globally on January 1st, signifies fresh starts, resolutions, and the anticipation of new beginnings.

New Year’s Day, celebrated globally on January 1st, signifies fresh starts, resolutions, and the anticipation of new beginnings. January 14, 2024 – Lohri: Lohri, an important festival in North India, is commemorated with bonfires, traditional dances, and grand feasts. Lohri marks the beginning of the financial new year and the end of the winter season. For Lohri, people start preparing for the Rabi crop harvest.

Lohri, an important festival in North India, is commemorated with bonfires, traditional dances, and grand feasts. Lohri marks the beginning of the financial new year and the end of the winter season. For Lohri, people start preparing for the Rabi crop harvest. January 15, 2024 – Pongal: Pongal, a harvest festival predominantly observed in South India, is a moment of gratitude for the bountiful harvest. The festivities involve the ceremonial cooking of newly harvested rice in milk, a ritual referred to as “Pongal.” Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. Pongal is also known as Thai Pongal. Pongal is a four-day festivity. The literal meaning of Pongal is spilling over or boiling.

However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.