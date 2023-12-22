School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India

Day and Date Name Friday, December 6, 2024 Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas Sunday, December 31, 2023 New Year’s Eve

Gazetted Holidays

These holidays are as per the Circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Date as per academic calendar Day as per academic calendar Holiday/ Name of Event January 26 Friday Republic Day March 25 Monday Holi March 29 Friday Good Friday April 9 or 10 Tuesday or Wednesday Eid-ul-Fitr April 17 Wednesday Ram Navami April 21 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti May 23 Thursday Buddha Purnima June 16 or 17 Sunday or Monday Eid-ul-Adha July 17 Wednesday Muharram August 15 Thursday Independence Day August 26 Monday Janmashtami September 15 or 16 Sunday or Monday Id-E-Milad October 02 Wednesday Gandhi Jayanti October 12 Saturday Dussehra October 31 Thursday Diwali November 11 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti December 25 Wednesday Christmas

Usually, winter vacations for schools in India typically start around the end of December or early January and extend for about three to four weeks. However, depending on the geography of our country, the exact timing can differ between regions and educational boards. During the winter vacation holidays, students get lots of holiday homework. It is recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.