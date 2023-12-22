By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India
School Holidays List 2024-25: The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.
School Holiday List in India for 2024-25: Schools in India either function under the national level education boards such as CBSE, or ICSE or the state education board. As students eagerly await their summer and winter breaks each year, schools in India mark various holidays throughout the academic calendar. National holidays are universally observed across all schools, while others are mandated by the Central government. Speaking of the diversity of our country, there are several region-specific holidays in schools. For instance, while Ganesh Chaturthi might not be a typical school holiday in North India. Check the list of school holidays in India for 2024-25.
Summer Vacation 2024: Summer School Holiday
Usually, summer vacations for schools in India typically start around the end of April or early May and extend for about six to eight weeks. However, depending on the geography of our country, the exact timing can differ between regions and educational boards. During the summer vacation holidays, students get lots of holiday homework. In 2024, several schools will have their summer vacation starting from June 1st week, 2024. However, the official dates have not been released yet. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.
School Holiday List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays
January 2024 School Holidays
|Day and Date
|Name
|Monday, January 1, 2024
|New Year’s Day
|Sunday, January 14, 2024
|Lohri
|Monday, January 15, 2024
|Pongal
|Wednesday, January 17, 2024
|Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
|Thursday, January 25, 2024
|Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
|Friday, January 26, 2024
|Republic Day
February 2024 School Holidays
|Day and Date
|Name
|Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja
|Monday, February 19, 2024
|Shivaji Jayanti
|Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Guru Ravidas Jayanti
March 2024 School Holidays
|Day and Date
|Name
|Tuesday, March 5, 2024
|Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|Friday, March 8, 2024
|Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
|Monday, March 25, 2024
|Holi
|Thursday, March 28, 2024
|Maundy Thursday
|Friday, March 29, 2023
|Good Friday
|Sunday, March 31, 2023
|Easter
School Holidays in April 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Tuesday, April 9, 2024
|Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
|Thursday, April 11, 2024
|Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative)
|Saturday, April 13, 2024
|Vaisakhi
|Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|Wednesday, April 17, 2024
|Rama Navami
|Sunday, April 21, 2024
|Mahavir Jayanti
School Holidays in May 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Wednesday, May 8, 2024
|Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
|Thursday, November 13, 2024
|Buddha Purnima
School Holidays in June 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Monday, June 17, 2024
|Bakrid/ Eid Al Adha
School Holidays in July 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Wednesday, July 17, 2024
|Muharram
School Holidays in August 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Thursday, August 15, 2024
|Independence Day/ Parsi New Year
|Monday, August 19, 2024
|Raksha Bandhan/ Jhulan Purnima
|Monday, August 26, 2024
|Janmashtami
School Holidays in September 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Saturday, September 7, 2024
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Thursday, September 5, 2024
|First Onam
|Sunday, September 15, 2024
|Thiruvonam
|Monday, September 16, 2024
|Eid e Milad
School Holidays in October 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Wednesday, October 2, 2023
|Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalya Amavasya
|Thursday, October 10, 2024
|Maha Saptami
|Friday, October 11, 2024
|Maha Ashtami
|Saturday, October 12, 2024
|Maha Navami
|Sunday, October 13, 2024
|Vijaya Dashami
|Thursday, October 17, 2024
|Valmiki Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja (Bengali)
|Thursday, October 31, 2024
|Diwali
School Holidays in November 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Friday, November 1, 2024
|Diwali
|Sunday, November 3, 2024
|Bhai Duj
|Thursday, November 7, 2024
|Chhat Puja
|Friday, November 15, 2024
|Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthik Purnima
School Holidays in December 2024
|Day and Date
|Name
|Friday, December 6, 2024
|Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day
|Sunday, December 24, 2023
|Christmas Eve
|Monday, December 25, 2023
|Christmas
|Sunday, December 31, 2023
|New Year’s Eve
Gazetted Holidays
These holidays are as per the Circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
|Date as per academic calendar
|Day as per academic calendar
|Holiday/ Name of Event
|January 26
|Friday
|Republic Day
|March 25
|Monday
|Holi
|March 29
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 9 or 10
|Tuesday or Wednesday
|Eid-ul-Fitr
|April 17
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|April 21
|Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|May 23
|Thursday
|Buddha Purnima
|June 16 or 17
|Sunday or Monday
|Eid-ul-Adha
|July 17
|Wednesday
|Muharram
|August 15
|Thursday
|Independence Day
|August 26
|Monday
|Janmashtami
|September 15 or 16
|Sunday or Monday
|Id-E-Milad
|October 02
|Wednesday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 12
|Saturday
|Dussehra
|October 31
|Thursday
|Diwali
|November 11
|Friday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|December 25
|Wednesday
|Christmas
Usually, winter vacations for schools in India typically start around the end of December or early January and extend for about three to four weeks. However, depending on the geography of our country, the exact timing can differ between regions and educational boards. During the winter vacation holidays, students get lots of holiday homework. It is recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.
