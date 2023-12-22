Top Recommended Stories

School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India

School Holidays List 2024-25: The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

Updated: December 22, 2023 1:55 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India
School Holidays List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays In India.(Freepik.com)

School Holiday List in India for 2024-25: Schools in India either function under the national level education boards such as CBSE, or ICSE or the state education board. As students eagerly await their summer and winter breaks each year, schools in India mark various holidays throughout the academic calendar. National holidays are universally observed across all schools, while others are mandated by the Central government. Speaking of the diversity of our country, there are several region-specific holidays in schools. For instance, while Ganesh Chaturthi might not be a typical school holiday in North India. Check the list of school holidays in India for 2024-25.

Summer Vacation 2024: Summer School Holiday

Usually, summer vacations for schools in India typically start around the end of April or early May and extend for about six to eight weeks. However, depending on the geography of our country, the exact timing can differ between regions and educational boards. During the summer vacation holidays, students get lots of holiday homework. In 2024, several schools will have their summer vacation starting from June 1st week, 2024. However, the official dates have not been released yet. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

School Holiday List 2024-25: Month-Wise School Holidays

January 2024 School Holidays 

Day and Date
Name
Monday, January 1, 2024New Year’s Day
Sunday, January 14, 2024Lohri
Monday, January 15, 2024Pongal
Wednesday, January 17, 2024Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
Thursday, January 25, 2024Hazarat Ali’s Birthday
Friday, January 26, 2024Republic Day

February 2024 School Holidays 

Day and DateName
Wednesday, February 14, 2024Vasant Panchami / Saraswati Puja
Monday, February 19, 2024Shivaji Jayanti
Saturday, February 24, 2024Guru Ravidas Jayanti

March 2024 School Holidays 

Day and DateName
Tuesday, March 5, 2024Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
Friday, March 8, 2024Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
Monday, March 25, 2024Holi
Thursday, March 28, 2024Maundy Thursday
Friday, March 29, 2023Good Friday
Sunday, March 31, 2023Easter

School Holidays in April 2024

Day and DateName
Tuesday, April 9, 2024Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
Thursday, April 11, 2024Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative)
Saturday, April 13, 2024Vaisakhi
Sunday, April 14, 2024Ambedkar Jayanti
Wednesday, April 17, 2024Rama Navami
Sunday, April 21, 2024Mahavir Jayanti

School Holidays in May 2024

Day and DateName
Wednesday, May 8, 2024Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
Thursday, November 13, 2024Buddha Purnima

School Holidays in June 2024

Day and DateName
Monday, June 17, 2024Bakrid/ Eid Al Adha

School Holidays in July 2024

Day and DateName
Wednesday, July 17, 2024Muharram

School Holidays in August 2024

Day and DateName
Thursday, August 15, 2024Independence Day/ Parsi New Year
Monday, August 19, 2024Raksha Bandhan/ Jhulan Purnima
Monday, August 26, 2024Janmashtami

School Holidays in September 2024

Day and DateName
Saturday, September 7, 2024Ganesh Chaturthi
Thursday, September 5, 2024First Onam
Sunday, September 15, 2024Thiruvonam
Monday, September 16, 2024Eid e Milad

School Holidays in October 2024

Day and DateName
Wednesday, October 2, 2023Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalya Amavasya
Thursday, October 10, 2024Maha Saptami
Friday, October 11, 2024Maha Ashtami
Saturday, October 12, 2024Maha Navami
Sunday, October 13, 2024Vijaya Dashami
Thursday, October 17, 2024Valmiki Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja (Bengali)
Thursday, October 31, 2024Diwali

School Holidays in November 2024

Day and DateName
Friday, November 1, 2024Diwali
Sunday, November 3, 2024Bhai Duj
Thursday, November 7, 2024Chhat Puja
Friday, November 15, 2024Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthik Purnima

School Holidays in December 2024

Day and DateName
Friday, December 6, 2024Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day
Sunday, December 24, 2023Christmas Eve
Monday, December 25, 2023Christmas
Sunday, December 31, 2023New Year’s Eve

Gazetted Holidays

These holidays are as per the Circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Date as per academic calendarDay as per academic calendarHoliday/ Name of Event
January 26FridayRepublic Day
March 25MondayHoli
March 29FridayGood Friday
April 9 or 10Tuesday or WednesdayEid-ul-Fitr
April 17WednesdayRam Navami
April 21SundayMahavir Jayanti
May 23ThursdayBuddha Purnima
June 16 or 17Sunday or MondayEid-ul-Adha
July 17WednesdayMuharram
August 15ThursdayIndependence Day
August 26MondayJanmashtami
September 15 or 16Sunday or MondayId-E-Milad
October 02WednesdayGandhi Jayanti
October 12SaturdayDussehra
October 31ThursdayDiwali
November 11FridayGuru Nanak Jayanti
December 25WednesdayChristmas

Usually, winter vacations for schools in India typically start around the end of December or early January and extend for about three to four weeks. However, depending on the geography of our country, the exact timing can differ between regions and educational boards. During the winter vacation holidays, students get lots of holiday homework. It is recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

