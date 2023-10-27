School Holidays In November 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

Home

Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming November school holidays? The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

School Holidays In November 2023: November is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming November school holidays? With Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary, Diwali, and Children’s Day around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

In this article, we’ve compiled the holiday schedule for the academic year 2023-24 applicable to schools throughout India. Educational institutions in India are affiliated with various boards, including state education boards, CBSE, ICSE, and others. School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed This November?

Day and Date as per the academic calendar Name of the event Sunday, November 12, 2023 Diwali Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Bhai Duj Sunday, November 19, 2023 Chhat Puja Friday, November 24, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Monday, November 27, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti

School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed in December?

Day and Date as per the academic calendar Name of the event Sunday, December 24, 2023 Christmas Eve Monday, December 25, 2023 Christmas Sunday, December 31, 2023 New Year’s Eve

However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

Delhi Schools to be Closed tomorrow?

Schools in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, November 28, in observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Similarly, in several states, schools are scheduled to be closed on October 28.

