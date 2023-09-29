Home

Education

School Holidays In October 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In October 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

Educational institutions in India are affiliated with various boards, including state education boards, CBSE, ICSE, and others.

School Holidays In October 2023: Schools To Remain Shut On These Days. Check Full List Here

School Holidays In October 2023: October is a month filled with various festivals and holidays. School holidays vary widely depending on the country, region, and educational institution. They are typically scheduled based on the academic calendar and can include various breaks throughout the year. Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming October school holidays? With Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and Durga Puja around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. The holiday list and the number of days are likely to vary from state to state.

Trending Now

In this article, we’ve compiled the holiday schedule for the academic year 2023-24 applicable to schools throughout India. Educational institutions in India are affiliated with various boards, including state education boards, CBSE, ICSE, and others. School students eagerly anticipate summer and winter vacations every year, but there are also numerous holidays observed throughout the year. National holidays are universally observed by all schools in India. In addition to it, other common holidays are also observed in schools as instructed by the Central government.

You may like to read

School Holidays List in India: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed This October?

October 1: Sunday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday October 2: Gandhi Jayanti October 7: Saturday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday October 8: Sunday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday October 14: Saturday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday October 15: Sunday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday October 19 to October 24: Maha Panchami – Dusshehra/Bijaya Dashami October 28: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 29: Sunday – Usually, schools are shut on Saturday and Sunday

However, some educational institutions might have different holiday schedules for their students. As a result, it’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES