Haryana School Opening: As states are gearing up for the resumption of the educational institutes from July-August, the Haryana government has decided not to hold higher and technical education examinations next month — as it was earlier decided — and students will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal assessment and previous performance, said state minister Kanwar Pal.

Earlier, the Haryana's Higher and Technical Education Department had said all terminal examinations of final semesters will be conducted from July 1 to 31.

The education minister in a statement here said if a university wishes, then it may conduct online examinations if it is fully prepared and equipped for the same. It will have to ensure that all students are able to take such exams.

The minister said students of intermediate and final semesters will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of the internal assessment/assignment and previous examinations. Both components will be given 50 per cent weightage each. However, students will have the option for improvement in grades later on the basis of a written examination once the coronavirus situation improves. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students, he said.

The minister said the students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted and promoted to the next semester on the average basis of the previous examinations.

Earlier, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the schools and colleges across the state will reopen after August 15.