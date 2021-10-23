School Reopening Latest News: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet on October 27 to take a final call on the gradual resumption of normal classes for students of classes 8 and below. This comes as several private schools have been demanding resumption of junior classes.Also Read - Will Chhath Puja Celebrations be Allowed in Delhi? DDMA to Make Decision on Oct 27

A group of parents and school teachers had last month staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here, and demanded reopening of schools for students of primary section and classes 6-8. Also Read - India vs Pakistan, T20 WC: AAP Ministers Want Virat Kohli-Led Team India Opt-Out of Match After Kashmir Killings

On September 29, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had clearly stated that a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season. While the L-G did not mention the particular month for a decision on reopening schools for junior classes, sources present at the meeting said it could happen “post Diwali”. Also Read - Delhi Govt Launches Online Registration For E-Auto Permits With 33 % Women Reservation; Register at transport.delhi.gov.in

Meanwhile, the DDMA meeting, which will witness the presence of L-G Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also discuss Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital city. While Lt Governor is the chairman of DDMA, Delhi Chief Minister is its vice chairman.

“The DDMA will discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the national capital, and is also likely to “reconsider” its ban on Chhath Puja celebrations at public places”, officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its September 30 order, had prohibited celebration of Chhath Puja at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in the city, in view of the pandemic.

Following this, Delhi BJP leaders, including party MP Manoj Tiwari, had attacked the Kejriwal government over the ban and asked it to send a proposal to the DDMA for allowing the celebration of the festival at public places in Delhi.

Earlier last week, CM Kejriwal urged Baijal to convene a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow Chhath Puja celebrations, saying the Covid situation in Delhi was under control. This was followed by Baijal’s direction to the chief secretary to call a meeting of the DDMA to discuss the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging for clarity over Chhath in view of Covid and issuing of guidelines to celebrate the festival.

COVID-19 Situation in India

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 118 consecutive days now. The active cases have decreased to 1,73,728 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. A decrease of 2,017 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.