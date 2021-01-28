School Reopening News: Schools across the country have started reopening with the number of coronavirus cases steadily dropping. A number of states resumed physical classes on a voluntary basis in the month of January, while a few more states are set to open schools next month, starting February 1. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News Update: Suburban Services to Resume For General Public From Feb 1 | Timings, Routes And Other Details Here

Here is a compiled list of states that have decided to reopen schools in February.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Thane and Pune districts have decided to reopen schools from January 27 and February 1 respectively, municipal corporations in both districts issued strict coronavirus guidelines. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowed reopening of schools for Classes 5th to 8th from February 1, while in Thane, students of Classes 5th to 8th have to attend school from January 27.

Gujarat

Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 9 and 11th from February 1. The announcement was made by state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Earlier on January 11, schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and postgraduate students reopened in Gujarat after remaining shut for over nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Haryana

In view of the declining cases of coronavirus, the education department of Haryana government announced that it will reopen schools from the first week of February. However, the state government said only Class 6 to Class 8 will reopen for the time being.

Bihar

The Bihar government is yet to take a decision on the reopening of schools. The crisis management department of the state is scheduled to hold a meeting regarding the same on January 30. It is expected that lower classes will be opened next month.

Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the officials to make necessary arrangements as classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12 will reopen from February 1 with necessary COVID-19 precautions.

Himachal Pradesh

Physical classes for Class 5 and Classes 8-12 in schools in the plains that have summer vacations will open from February 1. Meanwhile, classes in schools in hilly areas that have longer winter vacations will begin from February 15, the state government announced last week.