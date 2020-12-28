School Reopening News: Being closed for nearly 10 months, now, the schools in Karnataka will reopen from January 1 for classes 10 and 12. An announcement to this effect was made by State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Also Read - Ahead of Christmas, New Year, These States Withdraw Night Curfew, Issue Guidelines | Complete List Here

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that there will be a discussion on school reopening in Karnataka today. "There is no need to panic as the new COVID-19 strain from the UK doesn't have much effect in the state," he had said.

On December 19, the state education minister had said that class 10 and 12 students can be allowed to go their schools and colleges from January 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Classes for standard 10th and 12th to start from January 01, however, students will have to get written permission from their parents. Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from 1st January."

Karnataka on Saturday reported 857 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,15,345 and the death toll to 12,051. The day also saw 964 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,36,09,914 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,552 were tested on Saturday alone, and 5,167 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Till date tests have been conducted on 1,434 UK passengers who have come to the state, and out of them 23 are positive, 908 are negative and results of 503 are awaited. Out of 857 fresh cases reported today, 471 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.