New Delhi: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sought feedback on reopening schools in the national capital, speculations are rife that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the Union Territory (UT) may take a final decision (on resumption of normal classes) by August 1, Sunday. Notably, as the second wave of COVID-19 cases receded, several states announced to reopen schools and colleges, or are planning to do so in the coming months.

Earlier on July 28, Sisodia had invited stakeholders including parents and teachers and asked them to send their suggestions via email to the government on whether schools and colleges should re-open and in what manner. While several parents and teachers have shown their interest in reopening schools, some expressed apprehension over the safety of their wards.

"More than five lakh parents have attended the PTMs, both digitally and physically, from July 19 onwards. During the meeting, many parents and teachers said that schools and colleges should now be reopened as the Covid situation is under control in the national capital. However, before the state government takes any decision, as the Education Minister of Delhi, I would like to invite suggestions from the parents and the teachers and even from the students on this issue. We would collect all the views and present them before the committee tasked to look after the matter," Sisodia had stated.

Should Delhi open it's schools and colleges now? If you are a parent, student, teacher or principal in Delhi's school or college, please send me your suggestions on DelhiSchools21@gmail.com — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 28, 2021

क्या दिल्ली में अब स्कूल खुलने चाहिए? मैंने 2 आज दोपहर 2 बजे बच्चों, पेरेंट्स, टीचर्स और प्रिंसिपल्स से सुझाव मांगे 5 बजे तक 5000

8 बजे तक 10,000

9:30 बजे तक 12,000 क्या लगता है? इतनी जबरदस्त भागीदारी क्या इशारा कर रही है? pic.twitter.com/HEuHeTcw0S — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 28, 2021

The citizens of Delhi, whose children are enrolled in private/government schools or colleges, can send their views via e-mail to delhischools21@gmail.com. The e-mail should include the names of the student and the school/college, and a brief suggestion whether schools or colleges should reopen in the national capital.

For the unversed, schools and colleges in the national capital have remained closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.