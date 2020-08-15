New Delhi: Congratulating Delhi people for the capital’s success in fighting the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will not reopen schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Also Read - School Reopening News Updates: Centre Says no Timeline Has Been Decided to Open Schools

A debate on the reopening of the educational institutions from September has been going on for the past few days. Several states expressed their wish to resume educational activities from September 5. From September 1, India will enter the fourth phase of unlocking. But the home ministry has clarified that it has not taken any decision regarding the resumption of physical classes in schools and colleges. After the clarification, rumours spread that physical classes will remain suspended till December. The Centre again clarified that there is no truth in all these speculations. No decision has been taken in this regard.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control as compared to what it was two months ago and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

The chief minister said the safety and the health of school children are very important to the AAP government.

“I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools,” he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi “gave the model” of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the virus.

He said that efforts are being made to bring Delhi’s economy back on track.

This year the city government shifted its Independence Day event to the Delhi Secretariat from Chhatrasal Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.