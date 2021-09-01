School Reopening in India: Schools in many states resumed today with strict Covid-19 protocol in place, after one of the longest schools shutdowns in the country. Schools were shut in March 2020 following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Many states including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan resumed classes for senior classes from 9 to 12, Uttar Pradesh resumed schools for the primary section (Classes 1 to 5). Despite receding Covid cases, attendance was found to be very low in many of the schools. Parents continued to remain apprehensive about sending their kids to school amid fears of the third wave of Covid-19. Know below what the first day of school looked like in many states:Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopen Today for Classes 9 to 12 After Prolonged Closure; Here's a List of the Guidelines Issued by DDMA

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan reopened for classes 9 to 12 today after remaining closed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara had said, “We have decided to reopen the schools from classes 9 to 12 and have already issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for it. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory in schools as per the Covid-19 guidelines,” he added.

Schools reopen in Rajasthan for classes 9 to 12, following COVID protocols; visuals from Mahatma Gandhi Govt School in Jaipur "It feels great to be back in school after a long time. Now, we can interact with our teachers face to face," says a student pic.twitter.com/fTCWwOg25I — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Telangana

Educational institutions reopened in Telangana today but the student attendance was thin on the first day.

Barring residential, social welfare and tribal welfare schools with hostel facilities, all schools reopened but very few students attended the classes as majority of parents remained apprehensive about sending their wards.

Telangana: Many schools remain shut in Hyderabad despite state govt's permission to reopen schools from today "We sanitize classrooms frequently & ensure social distancing," says Raj Kumar, administrative officer of Oxford High School in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jPg5cGXIOZ — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

A festive atmosphere was seen at few schools as students attended the classes for the first time for the current academic year. School staff were seen checking body temperature of students and giving them hand sanitizer at the school entrance.

Uttar Pradesh

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday after a gap of almost six months, following Covid protocols. The schools welcomed children with toffees, chocolates and flowers in two shifts to avoid crowding.

The attendance was significantly thin.

UP schools have been reopened for studies for Classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and from Classes 6 to 8 have also been opened for studies from August 23.

#WATCH | Students attend interactive classes at a govt school in Gandhi Park, Moradabad as schools reopen for classes 1 to 5 in Uttar Pradesh from today pic.twitter.com/PvJ7OEQpQY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2021

Classes in madrasas also began from today with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Tamil Nadu

As announced, the schools for higher classes from IX to XII reopened on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu with strict Covid-19 protocol in place. Most of the schools in the state will function till 1 to 1.30 p.m. even though the state government has said that classes would be held till 3.30 p.m.

M. Azagiri, a teacher with the Government Higher secondary school, Madurai told IANS, “It’s a really joyous moment for me and the teachers as such. The students back to classes physically is a welcome sign and we will be holding classes till 1.30 p.m. with a 5-minute break in between.”

Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for classes 9 to 12, starting today; visuals from Anna Nagar government school in Chennai "We are happy to see students physically after so long. Students have been asked to follow COVID guidelines," says Nirmala, a teacher pic.twitter.com/tnKHQquyPH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Most of the schools are not continuing post-lunch session as the possibility of Children interacting with each other is high during the lunch break.

Delhi

Wearing masks and carrying umbrellas as heavy rains lashed Delhi, students of classes 9-12 returned to schools after they reopened on Wednesday following a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

Some institutions, however, chose to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and have decided to call children for physical classroom studies only after a few weeks.

#WATCH | A teacher briefs students of class 12th on COVID-19 guidelines to be followed by them, at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar as schools in Delhi reopen for classes 9 to 12 starting today pic.twitter.com/q8tO6LJWex — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “After 17 months schools have reopened and students will again sit and study in classrooms and have fun with their friends.”

“And yes, children have come to schools despite rains and it is obvious they were waiting eagerly for the schools to reopen,” he said, adding that he looks forward to meeting students.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools reopened for classes 6 to 12 with 50% capacity from today. “State govt has issued a detailed SOPs for the reopening of schools. We’re following COVID guidelines,” Kavita Jain, a teacher, told news agency ANI.