Thiruvananthapuram: The southern state of Kerala is likely to reopen schools in a phased manner as soon as the situation is favourable and once it gets approval from the centre and the expert committee, said Education Minister V Shivankutty on Monday. Speaking at the state assembly, Shivankutty also said that online classes have put huge mental and physical strain on students. He said, "Online classes have put mental and physical stress on the students and many are facing health issues."

"To reduce the mental stress of students due to Covid related situations, the Kerala women and child department and students cadet police are giving counselling to students. The government also planning to arrange special training for teachers to give counselling to students to reduce their mental stress," he stated further.

With regards to the opening of educational institutions, Sivankutty said by now a few states have already announced the opening of schools. "We are now awaiting clearance from the Centre with this regard and once that comes, then we will have to see about vaccination and here too it has to be decided by the Centre. So once the vaccine jabs are given, then in phases schools will be opened," said Sivankutty.

Recently, the government at the centre formed a Parliemantray committee under the chairmanship of MP Vinay P Sahsrabudhe and as per the committee the hazards of not reopening schools after prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic are “too serious to be ignored”.

The committee has noted that the closure of schools has not only impacted social fabric of families in a negative manner, it has also increased the involvement of children in household chores. “The closure of schools for over a year has had a deep impact on the wellbeing of students, especially their mental health. The hazards of not opening the schools are too serious to be ignored. The confinement of young children within the four walls of the house, being unable to attend school, has altered the relationship between the parent and the children adversely.

“The closure of schools has impacted the social fabric of the family in negative manner leading to early/child marriage and increased involvement of children in household chores. The present situation has exacerbated the learning crisis that existed even before the pandemic with the marginal and vulnerable children getting adversely affected. Keeping this situation in mind, it becomes all the more imperative to open schools,” the panel has noted.

Like in the rest of the country, regular classes in educational institutions were closed in the state in March 2020 and since then it has been on an online mode of education.