School Reopening in Tamil Nadu: Amid lockdown in several districts in the state, including Chennai, Madurai, the state government is not planning to reopen schools anytime soon. Instead, it has taken a decision to start regular online classes through television channels for government schools. Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan said online classes for government school students in Tamil Nadu would commence soon and five private TV channels have agreed to telecast them for free. The online classes will commence after July 13. The preparatory work is going on.

Besides the state-owned education channel, the private channels have agreed to telecast the online classes at a scheduled time. Textbooks will be distributed to students to facilitate the conduct of the online classes, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the minister said.

Details of pending exams

An official release in Chennai said the board exam for Class XII students who could not appear for it on March 24 due to coronavirus lockdown, will be held on July 27. Hall tickets could be downloaded from the website www.dge.tn.gov.in from July 13 to 17.

About 34,482 Class XII students were unable to write their exam on March 24 and only 718 are willing to appear for the examination now.

“The chief minister will announce the date for conducting the exams for these students and after the exam, the results will be declared in four days,” he said.

The state government had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams and promoted more than nine lakh students in view of the COVID-19 situations.