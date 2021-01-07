School Reopening Latest News: At a time when the coronavirus cases are going down, a number of states are taking decision to reopen schools in their respective places with following strict COVID guidelines. While some states are opening schools tomorrow, some other states are planning to reopen educational institutes this week. Still some other states are reviewing the situation to reopen schools. Here is a compiled list of states where schools are opening this week. Also Read - Punjab CM Urges PM Modi to Immediately Repeal Farm Laws in Order to Resolve Ongoing Crisis

Gujarat

After being closed for nearly nine months, the Gujarat government on Wednesday decided that the schools for classes 10 and 12, and colleges for the final year graduation and post-graduation students will be reopened from January 11. The decision to reopen schools was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar Wednesday.

Giving further details, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the students attending schools must bring the consent of their parents. However, the attendance will not be mandatory. At this time, the schools will have to strictly follow the Centre’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Punjab

On the other hand, the Punjab government also decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.

Giving further details, state Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7. However, the timings of the schools will be from 10 AM to 3 PM.

The students only of classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes and all school managements will strictly comply with all anti-Covid precautions in schools.

Delhi

However, the Delhi government said it is not reopening schools right away as it is brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened and the future strategy to resume classroom studies will depend on when a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public after frontline workers are inoculated.

Giving details, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is planning about reopening of schools in a post-COVID era, just as it is planning about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Notably, the schools in the national capital have been closed closed since March last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan

Making the announcement, the Rajasthan government said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen in the state from January 18. Apart from this, the Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College will reopen from January 11 by following COVID-19 guidelines.

The state government said the social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.