New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and States to consider and take a time-bound decision with regard to the physical re-opening of schools and conduct of offline teaching, reported news agency ANI. The plea, filed by a Class 12 student from Delhi, was declined by the SC saying that says it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching. A bench headed by justice D Y Chandrachud said it cannot direct states to reopen schools for physical teaching. The bench noted, “We just got out of the second wave (Covid). We don’t know where the spike is”.Also Read - NEET-SS 2021: Doctors Knock Supreme Court’s Door Challenging 'Abrupt Last-minute Changes' in Exam Pattern

Justice Chandrachud emphasized that children need to go back to school, but it has to be decided by the states. The bench noted it does not have scientific data nor complete information on Covid spike in the country and added that governments are wary of exposing children to possible infection. The bench also comprising justice B.V. Nagarathna said that court cannot take over governance and decide these issues. “Let governments take decision”, added the bench. Also Read - 'Third Wave Not in Offing Immediately', Supreme Court Allows Kerala Govt to Hold Class XI Exams Offline

‘Malls and restaurants have been opened…’

Advocate representing the petitioner contended that malls and restaurants have been opened, and emphasized on the mental and psychological fallout of the closure of schools on the students. The bench noted that children should not be involved in these matters and emphasized that these issues are fraught with grave complexity. “We don’t think, we should enter here by judicial mandates”, noted the bench, asking the advocate to withdraw the petition. Also Read - COVID-Related Deaths or Not? After Supreme Court's '3rd Wave' Rebuke, Centre Issues Guidelines | Key Takeaways

‘Ill-effects of children being deprived from attending schools’

Petitioner Amar Prem Prakash said he is echoing the sentiments and feelings of a large body of the student community and fraternity of the country, particularly underprivileged and voiceless children. The petitioner said he is aggrieved by the indecision and vacillation on the part of the Centre and states/union territories (UTs), in the matter of re-opening of schools and resumption of physical classes with adequate safeguards.

“Raising this very vital issue regarding the deprivation and ill-effects, both psychological and actual, of school children being kept away from attending their schools physically”, said the plea filed through advocate Ravi Prakash Mehrotra.

(Based on agency inputs)