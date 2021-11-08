Shimla: As the coronavirus cases continue to decline in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has allowed the reopening of schools for students of classes 3 to 7 from November 10, Wednesday, in accordance with all safety coronavirus protocols.Also Read - School Reopening News: Karnataka to Open Lower, Upper KG Classes From November 8

The decision to resume normal classes for junior students was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla today. If reports are to be believed, the government is also planning to open schools for classes 1 and 2 from November 15. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Earlier, schools had reopened for students of Class 8 to 12 with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. As per the arrangement put in place by the state government, classes 10 to 12 students attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those studying in classes 9 -11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

To ensure all SOPs, including the staggering of students, are followed, principals and headmasters were authorised to implement micro plans prepared by them for their respective schools, according to availability of accommodation.