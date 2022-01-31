Bhopal: With Schools Reopening across the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to resume offline classes for school students from Feb 1. Following a review of the Covid status and consultation with experts, Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a green signal to reopen the schools.Also Read - UPTET 2021: Last Day to Raise Objections on Answer Key Tomorrow. Details Here

As per the latest update, the state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 12 with 50 per cent capacity from February 1. Earlier, the state government had on January 14 ordered the closure of schools and hostels for all classes till 31 January in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022: Registration To Begin Today on aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply

According to an ANI report, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday said, coronavirus cases were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Also Read - GATE 2022: Check Exam Timing, Question Paper Pattern, Admit Card, All Important Details Here

“Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in other states…experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation,” Chouhan added.

According to the state health department, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases. The death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, added the state health department. The case positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh decreased slightly to 11.49 per cent on Sunday from 11.74 per cent recorded the previous day.