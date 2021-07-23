Amaravati: In a major decision, Andhra Pradesh will reopen the schools for academic year 2021-22 on August 16, the state government announced on Friday. The decision to reopen schools, delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.Also Read - Pet Love: Andhra Man Erects Bronze Statue of His Late Dog on 5th Death Anniversary | See Pics

A CMO release said the government would also come out with detailed guidelines on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 on August 16. The Chief Minister would dedicate to people the government schools refurbished under the first phase of Naadu-Nedu programme and also launch the second phase works on August 16. Classification of schools into six categories from PP-1 to Class 12 would be undertaken as per the NEP-2020. The existing Anganwadis would be converted into satellite foundation schools, covering each habitation, the CMO release said.

The Chief Minister directed the Education Department officials to clearly spell out to all concerned why they were shifting to the NEP-2020. "Create wide awareness, particularly among parents, on the benefits of NEP-2020. There should be no scope for any doubts or apprehensions," Jagan Mohan Reddy said. He said the state government would spend Rs 16,000 crore for implementing the NEP-2020. This would rejuvenate the education system, he added.

AP Board Class X students to be awarded marks, grades

The government also decided to award marks to Class X students, who were declared to have passed in 2020 and 2021, as final examinations could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak. While 70 per cent weightage would be given to slip tests, 30 per cent would be for formative assessment for awarding the final marks. Grades would be awarded as per the marks, the School Education Department officials told the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)