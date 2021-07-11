Puducherry: With the second wave of pandemic slowing down and coronavirus cases dropping significantly, Puducherry has decided to reopen all schools – government and private – for students of classes 9 to 12 from July 16, that is, this Friday. Making the announcement, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy added that all colleges in the union territory will also reopen from July 16.Also Read - UP: Reopen Schools For Students of Classes 9-12 From July 19, Demands School Association

“All schools for students in classes 9-12 will reopen from July 16. All colleges will also be reopened from July 16,” the Puducherry chief minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Also Read - School Reopening News: Haryana to Reopen Schools For Classes 9 to 12 From July 16

Puducherry has added 145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as recorded on Sunday morning. However, the UT has had no fatalities in the past one day. The death toll due to coronavirus in the district stands at 1,769 at present. Also Read - Will Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopen From July 1? Here's What CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Said

“Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we’ve crossed over 5 lakh vaccinations. Our aim is to vaccinate the whole UT before August 15. People had vaccine hesitancy but now they’ve overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before Aug 15, as per our plan,” Puducherry Lt Governor told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the extension of lockdown till July 19 with added relaxations, including the resumption of bus operations to Puducherry. The chief minister also permitted holding of employment-related examinations of the state and Union government.