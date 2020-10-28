New Delhi: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed until next order. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Dhaka From Nov 5 | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule Here

Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an online press conference.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said in an online press conference.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31.

Further, he also announced his government’s decision to increase 1330 seats in colleges that are under IP University.

While several restrictions have been eased in different ‘unlock’ phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to Unlock 5′ guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases. Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools.