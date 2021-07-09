Mumbai: In a big decision, the Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in places where no Covid-19 cases have been reported in a month. Schools in such areas can open from July 15 for classes 8 to 12 and conduct teaching in an offline mode. “It has become a need of the hour to have a co-educational approach to reach out to the children of the last strata of the state,” minister of school education department Varsha Gaikwad said in a tweet.Also Read - Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Looks Good, Safety Profile Meets Benchmarks: WHO Chief Scientist as Bharat Biotech Awaits Nod For Covid Vaccine

All teachers, as well as non-teaching staff, will be vaccinated before schools reopen. Gaikwad also said following strict Covid-19 guidelines will be mandatory in the wake of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

An eight-member committee comprising collectors, school principals, and health officials will be formed that will decide on Covid-free zones.

“Prior to the commencement of school, corona vaccination of all teachers and non-teaching staff in the respective schools should be done as a matter of priority,” NDTV quoted Gaikwad as saying.

“It is mandatory for all to strictly abide by the Corona prevention rules laid down by the state government before starting school. Considering the possibility of a possible third wave, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.”

“In Jaya village, no corona patient has been found for the last one month and in future, the gram panchayat may unanimously decide to keep the village corona-free. Classes 8 to 12 will be sanctioned to start from July 15,” the minister said.

COVID-19 Guidelines For Reopening of Schools in COVID-free zones of Maharashtra