School Reopening News: Keeping in view the declining cases of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 12 from February 8. The announcement was made by State Minister Madan Kaushik. The decision was taken during e review meeting in the state cabinet today.

Earlier, it was reported that the Uttarakhand government will likely re-open schools for students from Class 6 onwards from February first week.

Uttarakhand Cabinet decides to reopen schools for classes 6th to 12th from February 8: State Minister Madan Kaushik

Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the guidelines issued by the Central government will be followed for reopening schools and the state government will release its own standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening schools within a day or two.

Speaking to reporters, Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state, had said that the state is planning on reopening of schools from Class 6 onwards at the earliest.

Notably, the schools for classes 10 and 12 are opened since November 2 last year. In October, the state cabinet had approved the reopening of schools for class 10-12 following Covid-19 appropriate precaution, as students have to prepare for board exams.

Moreover, the state government had last year also announced to start two English medium schools in every block of the state. The state has 95 development blocks. A formal order in this regard was issued by R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary for school education in the state in the first week of January.