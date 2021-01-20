School Reopening Latest News: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the state government of Haryana on Wednesday decided to reopen schools from the first week of February. Issuing an order, the state government said Classes 6 to 8 will only reopen for the time being. Also Read - 1,000 Doses of Covishield Vaccine Found 'Frozen', Damaged in Assam

Issuing guidelines, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that the COVID cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. "Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week," he said.

However, the decision to start Classes 1 to 5 will be taken later. The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he said.

Notably, the schools in the state are going to open after remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

However, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of all schools in November.

Over 150 students from three Haryana districts — Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar — had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders. In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.