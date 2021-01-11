School Reopening Latest News: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen schools in the state from February 1. In this regard, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the officials to make necessary arrangements for conducting classes for students of class 9 and above in the schools from February 1. Also Read - Holding Breath May Increase Risk of Getting COVID-19 Infection: IIT Madras Research

Apart from the government schools, the private schools in the state will also open from February 1. Here are the COVID 19 safety measures for students, teachers and other staff:

1) Students should keep washing their hands with water an soap frequently.

2) They should wear facemasks and can’t enter the building without face mask.

3) Body temperature should be checked at the entrance.

4) Students with symptoms such as cold, cough should be given leave and denied entry.

5) Social distance should be maintained and close contact should be avoided among students.

6) Hand sanitizer should be installed at the entrance of the school for the students.

7) Elevators and classrooms should be properly sanitized regularly.

Holding a high-level meeting with the ministers and the District Collectors, the Chief Minister asked them to resolve all issues related to the Revenue department expeditiously. The officials were also asked to complete all promotions in their respective departments immediately and fill all the vacant posts at once. They were also directed to build integrated markets and Vaikuntha Dhamam in all the urban areas to meet the requirements of the local population.

During the meeting, the chief minister also asked the officials to make arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state from January 16.