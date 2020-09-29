School Reopening News: At a time when a number of states are planning to reopen schools from October, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that the schools in his state will reopen from November 2. Also Read - School Reopening News: When Will Normal Classes Resume in Bangalore?

“We wanted to reopen the schools on October 5, but in view of the prevailing situation, we have now decided to re-open them on November 2,” the Chief Minister said. Also Read - School Reopening News: These States/UTs to Resume Normal Classes From October 1 | Complete SOPs Here

The decision was taken when the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister held a review meeting with District Collectors and SPs (Superintendents of Police) over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Also Read - School Reopening News: This Union Territory Has Decided to Resume Classes From October 5 in Phased Manner | Check Here

Andhra Pradesh Government postpones to November 2 its earlier decision of reopening of school in the state from Oct 5 https://t.co/7zgMdoIB7I — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

The schools across the country remained shut due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the current academic year.

He said that the state government had initially decided to reopen schools on September 5 but later deferred it to October 5.

Though the Centre is yet to issue fresh guidelines on opening the schools fully, the chief minister has set November 2 as the date for the reopening of schools in the state.

During the review meeting, the chief minister said the ‘Jagannanna Vidya Kanuka’ (Jagans Education Gift) would, however, be distributed on October 5 to all students. A school kit, including uniforms, would be distributed to the students under the freebie scheme.

“If we distribute the kits on October 5, students can get them stitched and be ready when the schools re-open on November 2,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the progress of the ”Mana Badi, Naadu-Nedu” scheme, under which school infrastructure is being renovated, directed the District Collectors to step up the works.

Of the 15,715 schools chosen for renovation in the first phase, works were yet to begin in 153 schools, he said.

“Start the works immediately. The district Joint Collectors should monitor the works daily and ensure that they are completed in time,” Jagan added.

(With Inputs From PTI)