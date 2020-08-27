School Reopening News: Even though the Central government has not indicated any specific date for reopening of schools and colleges across the country, a number of states are planning to open educational institutes from September. This decision is being taken as the Central government’s Unlock 4 will start from September. Also Read - Sikkim Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown Extended in State Till Aug 1, Total Corona Tally at 499

In a latest development the Sikkim government on Thursday issued a directive, asking all heads, faculty members, support staff and other employees of government schools, colleges and educational institutions including adhoc teachers and adhoc assistant professors to attend their duty compulsorily from September 1.

Issuing guidelines for Unlock 3, the Union Home Ministry earlier had mentioned that schools and colleges will remain closed in the country till August 31. However, it has not issued any further notification about reopening of educational institutes.

Sikkim on Wednesday recorded 11 new cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,486. All the new cases have been reported from East Sikkim district.

East Sikkim district has registered the highest number of cases where 981 people tested positive followed by 461 in South Sikkim district, 43 in West Sikkim district and one in North Sikkim district.