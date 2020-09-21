School Reopening News: Schools in many states/UTs are all set to open from Monday, i.e. September 21. Notably, these schools are resuming after remaining shut for over 5 months owing to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Many states gave a nod to reopen schools following the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines which permitted the partial reopening of the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions from September 21. Also Read - Schools Reopening Tomorrow: Madhya Pradesh Board Issues SOP For Students, Teachers

In the SOPs, the Centre had said students of Classes 9 to 12 can visit schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

Emphasising on the need for following the COVID protocol, the Centre had said teachers, employees and students must ensure physical distancing of at least six feet. Further, other measures they will need to abide by include wearing of face mask, frequent hand-washing, following respiratory etiquette, self-monitoring of health, and not spitting in public. For safety of students and teachers, alternate arrangements will be made for contactless attendance by the school administration.

Schools will need to ensure that online or distance learning should continue and that students of Classes 9 to 12 should be permitted to visit their school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

As per the guidelines, schools outside the containment zones only will be allowed to open. Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend. Students, teachers and employees will also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.

Meanwhile, several other states and UTs including Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have decided to partially resume schools from today. However, states like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and others are yet to take a final decision on the resumption of classes. Check State-wise Plans on Resumption of Normal Classes Here