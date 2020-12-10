School Reopening News: At a time when the schools across the country are closed due to coronavirus pandemic, the private and government schools in Haryana are all set to reopen from December 14. However, the students must carry a RT-PCR test report with them while coming to school. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Currently in Self-Quarantine

Issuing an order, the state government said that only students of Class 10 and 12 will be allowed to come to school. However, schools up to class VIII will remain closed till further orders.

The decision to reopen the schools was taken late on Wednesday in a high level meeting chaired by Education Minister Kanwar Pal. All high officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting.

Before reopening of the schools, the campuses will be completely sanitized. A large number of students recently tested COVID positive in many districts of Haryana. After which the government closed all the schools from November 20 to 30. It was reviewed again and then was decided to keep the schools closed till 10 December. In the meeting held on Wednesday, it has been agreed to open from 14 December.

Over 26 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,650, while 1,400 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 2,48,079.

The new fatalities included eight from Faridabad, five from Hisar and three each from Gurugram and Jhajjar. Among the districts which reported a big spike in fresh COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (436) and Faridabad (218).

The state has an active COVID-19 case count of 11,733 and a recovery rate of 94.20 per cent, according to the bulletin.