Haryana School Reopening News: Even as the Centre has said that schools across the country will remain closed till month-end, the Haryana government on Monday decided to start classes for students of Class 10 to 12 on trial basis. Also Read - Schools Should Charge 70% of Total Fees During COVID Period, Rules Rajasthan High Court

As per updates, it will start in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis after the vast majority of parents of the children in these two institutes gave their approval for the purpose. These two schools include Government High School in Sonipat’s Bazidpur Saboli village and Government Senior Secondary School in Nigdhu village in Karnal. Also Read - Over 7500 Passengers Availed Services in First Hours, Says DMRC as Delhi Metro Resumes Operation

However, the date to reopen these two schools and the duration of classes are yet to be finalised, but other modalities are being worked out. Also Read - Doors Will Open on The Right | Delhi Metro Resumes After 169 Days - Full Schedule Till Sept 12 Here

While giving approval, some parents said their children will have to appear in board examinations and despite best efforts of the teachers during online classes students are still left with doubts which can be cleared in face-to-face interaction.

In another development, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Sunday said that the state government is ready to open schools across the state once the Centre okays it.

He said the state authorities will need a few days to work out the modalities in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic once the nod comes.

Talking about the modalities of holding classes, the minister said a video of the classes being conducted will be shot which will demonstrate how Standard Operating Procedures and other Covid-related guidelines have to be followed and it will be shown to students of other schools in the state through EDUSAT network.

On Sunday, Haryana reported the highest single-day spike in its COVID-19 death toll with 25 more people succumbing to the disease even as 2,277 fresh cases pushed its coronavirus tally to 76,549. On Saturday, the state had reported a record 2,289 cases and 22 fatalities.

Four deaths were reported from Panchkula district, three from Kurukshetra, two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal and Kaithal, and a fatality each was reported from Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Hisar and Rewari.