School reopening news: The Himachal Pradesh government has given its nod to reopen educational institutions outside the containment zones in the state, from September 21, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

These educational institutions would be allowed to open with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff for students from class IX to XII, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

However, a written consent of the parents or guardians of the student will be mandatory.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to start BSc (Honours) in forestry in Government College for Forestry and Horticulture in Mandi district from this session.

Notably, the Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, had allowed partial resumption of teaching activities in schools for students of Classes 9 to 12. But, it left it to the states to take final decision on resuming classes.