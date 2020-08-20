School Reopening Latest News: Even though the Central government has not fixed any deadline for reopening of schools in the country, a number of states are planning to reopen schools from September. Also Read - Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik Transferred to Meghalaya, to Replace Tathagata Roy

In the Northeast, Meghalaya has become the first state to announce that the schools will be reopened from September.

Making the announcement, Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the state has already formed a committee that has submitted a report on preparation of protocols for reopening of schools.

He said even if classes resume in September-October, session will extend till March-April next year and the course will be reduced accordingly.

“We’ve already formed a committee that has submitted a report on preparation of protocols for reopening of schools. I’m very sure that if classes resume in Sept-Oct, session will extend till March-April next year and the course will be reduced accordingly,” Rymbui said in a statement.

In July, the education minister had said that he has informed the centre that the states was not ready to reopen schools amid coronavirus crisis.

He had also informed the MHRD that most parents were not ready for the reopening of schools and they were curious about the protocols and how the syllabus will be worked out once schools re-open.

On the other side, health authorities in Meghalaya on Wednesday expressed apprehension that community spread of COVID-19 has started in Shillong as 96 people, whose samples were randomly collected, have tested positive in the past three days.

On Wednesday 78 more people, including 35 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state’s tally to 1,535.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of active cases at 470, followed by West Garo Hills at 207 and Ri Bhoi at 95. East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment.