New Delhi: After a hiatus of 10 months, government and private schools in the national capital will reopen on Monday, for the students of Class 10 and 12. Notably, educational institutions in the capital city have been shut since March 2019 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While several states had partially reopened schools after October, following the guidelines of the Narendra Modi-led government, this will be the first time in 10 months that students in Delhi will return to their campuses. Students, so far, have been attending classes online.

"In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call students of Classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021," a senior official at the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Key Points Students Should Know

Only schools outside COVID-19 containment zones will reopen from today in view of board exams.

Students, teachers and staffers living in COVID-19 hotspots will not be allowed to attend school.

No symptomatic child/staff will be allowed in school campus.

Physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with the consent of parents.

There will be no assembly and physical outdoor activities.

Principals, teachers have been asked to guide children not to share books and stationery items.

Records of children coming to school will be maintained but the same won’t be used for attendance purposes.

COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, staggered timings, and hygiene will be followed strictly.

If required, schools can run the classes in two shifts (depending on the number of students).