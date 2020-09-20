School Reopening News: The Punjab government has permitted students in class 9-12 (living outside containment zones) to visit schools on a voluntary basis for seeking guidance from teachers. However, students will need a written consent from their parents/guardians to be able to visit schools. Also Read - India COVID Update: Has Coronavirus Infection Peaked in Country? This is What Health Minister Has to Say | Read Here

The Amarinder-led state government has also given its nod to the opening of higher education institutions from September 21 for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work.

Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra, in an official statement, had said 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele counseling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8 by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, several other states and UTs including Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand have also decided to partially resume schools from tomorrow.

However, states like West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim and others are yet to take a final decision on the resumption of classes.