Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday permitted schools to resume classes for standard 10th & 12th from January 1. However, students who want to attend schools will need a written permission from their parents. Making the announcement, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar also said that Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 will begin from January 1. Under Vidhyagama scheme, teachers can teach students in open areas like under the shade of big trees or at religious places and community halls.

"Our technical advisory committee has given a report saying Class 10 & Class 12 students can be allowed to go to their schools & colleges as they will be facing public exams. Students can attend classes twice or thrice a week," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told news agency ANI.

Schools in Karnataka have been shut ever since the nationwide shutdown was imposed in the country due to Coronavirus spread. The B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government had tried to open schools earlier but couldn't due to massive opposition in the face to growing COVID-19 cases.

Now that the date of school reopening has been announced, the state government is expected to issue a list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for authorities to abide by amid the pandemic.