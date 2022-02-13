Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala School education minister, V. Sivankutty said that the schools in the state will reopen on Monday (February 14). Classes for students up to ninth standard will be, however, held only till noon, the minister said.Also Read - MPHC AG 3, Steno Prelims 2021 Admit Cards Out on mphc.gov.in| Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Schools for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will function normally till evening, Sivankutty said while addressing journalists here on Sunday. He said that the classes will be full-time from February 21 onwards and all students will have to reach classes. The order is applicable to the CBSE schools also, the minister said.

All Saturdays except public holidays will be a working day in February and March for all classes, he said. Pre-primary students will, however, have classes only from Monday to Friday. Annual examination will be held for students of all Classes from 1 to 9. Model examination for SSLC, Plus two, and Vocational Higher Secondary will be held from March 16 onwards. Schools can take extra classes or special classes to complete the portions and the headteacher of the schools can take a decision on this, Minister said.

The minister also said that each teacher of 10th and plus 2 classes will have to provide a report about the completed syllabus and special programmes must be chalked out students who are academically backward. Sivankutty also said that the parent teacher association (PTA) meeting can be held from February 21 onwards. Online classes will continue and attendance is compulsory in online classes, the minister said.